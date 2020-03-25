Court jails man for embezzling over N69 million pilgrimage fund

AN Adamawa State High Court has sentenced Jinga Mayo, the Executive Secretary of the state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board to five years in prison for embezzling N69 million belonging to the agency.

Mayo was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on three count charges in 2016.

According to the ICPC, the charges border on false information and embezzlement.

One of the charges read that Mayo converted ₦69.2 million meant to execute pilgrims operation in Israel to his personal use and returned duly signed vouchers of payment and receipts by members of the committee which he did not pay.

Second count of the charges read that he conferred corrupt advantage upon himself while the third count said that he knowingly made false statement to an officer of the ICPC.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Nathan Musa found Mayo guilty of two of the charges and acquitted him of one.

A statement by the ICPC read that “Justice Nathan Musa, found him guilty only on two counts and acquitted him on one. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment on the 2nd count without an option of fine, and 6 months imprisonment on the 3rd count with an option of N50, 000. He is however to spend five years in prison, as the sentence is to run concurrently.”

The statement further read that after the judgement, the convict was transferred to officials of Adamawa State Correctional facilitY in Jimeta by the operatives of the ICPC.