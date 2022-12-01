27.9 C
Abuja

Court orders arrest, detention of Chief of Army Staff over contempt

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
COAS, Yahaya Faruk
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A HIGH Court in Minna, Niger State, has issued a warrant of arrest for the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Farouk Yahaya over alleged contempt of court.

The development is coming about 48 hours after an Abuja Federal High Court sentenced Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba to three months in prison for contempt.

Justice Halima Abdulmalik of the Minna High Court also ordered the arrest of the Commandant Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Minna, Stevenson Olugbenga Olabanji, a major general.

The judge ordered that the duo remain incarcerated until they purge themselves of contempt.

According to Daily Post Newspaper, Justice Abdulmalik ordered the arrest the top army officers at the resumed hearing of a case between Adamu Makama and 42 others versus the Executive Governor of Niger State and seven others in a suit numbered NSHC/225/2019.

Justice Abdulmalik declared: “An order is made committing the Nigerian Army Chief of Staff General Farouk Yahaya, and the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Minna, i.e. 6th &7th respondents into the custody of the Correctional Centre for contempt of the order of this honourable court made on the 12/10/2022.”

The judge adjourned the case to December 8 for continuation of hearing.

- Advertisement -

The order was sequel to a motion on notice brought under Order 42, Rule 10 of the Niger State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2018, moved by counsel to the plaintiffs Mohammed Liman.

Liman had prayed the judge to commit the Chief of Army Staff and the Commandant Training and Doctrine Command into Correctional custody for flouting an order made by the court on October 12, 2020.

However, the details of the case are unclear at the time of filing this report as the lawyer, Liman, declined to give details.

The ICIR reports that in the last month, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba and now the Chief Of Army Staff Yahaya have all been sent to prison by different courts for contempt.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

FG, power firms to embrace automated trading platform in 2023 for transparency – NBET

THE Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc (NBET) has disclosed that all parties in...
Opinion

Which region is more populated in Nigeria? – applying deductive reasoning to the question

By Bashir Abdulrahman ON November 10, 2022, I received an audio clip of a man...
Business and Economy

FG blames state governors for rising poverty, hardship in Nigeria

THE Federal Government has blamed state governors for the high rate of poverty and...
Diaspora News

Buckingham Palace staff reportedly resigns after getting called out for harassing a Nigerian guest

A BUCKINGHAM Palace staff identified as Susan Hussey has reportedly resigned following backlash she...
News

Nasarawa gov, foreign investor plan Apo-Keffi light rail line to ease traffic

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says plans are underway with a foreign investor...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG, power firms to embrace automated trading platform in 2023 for transparency – NBET

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.