33.4 C
Abuja

Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison for contempt

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
IGP, Alkali
IGP Baba Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has been sentenced to three months in prison by a Federal High Court in Abuja. 

The presiding judge, Justice M. O. Olajuwon, gave the sentence on Tuesday, November 29. 

The court found the IGP guilty of disobeying a valid court order.

The sentence followed a suit filed by a police officer, Patrick Okoli, who was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Police Force. 

Justice Olajuwon held that the IGP should be committed to prison and detained in custody for a period of three months or until he obeys an order made on October 21, 2011.

The Judge noted that despite a court ordering the reinstatement of Okoli back into the Police Force and the Police Service Commission (PSC) also recommending the same, the IGP refused to comply with the order. 

The court had also ordered that N10 million be paid as special and general damages to the applicant.

- Advertisement -

The development is coming a few weeks after the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa was also sentenced for contempt of court.

In November, Justice Chizoba Oji of an Abuja High Court ordered that Bawa should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, for disobeying a court order.

The judge held that Bawa was in contempt of the order of the court made on November 21, 2018, directing the Commission to return to an applicant his Range Rover and the sum of N40 million.

However, in a subsequent ruling, Justice Oji set aside Bawa’s conviction after hearing an application brought by the EFCC chairman.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA arrests Abia drug kingpin, declares brother wanted

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a wanted drug...
Diaspora News

‘Japa’: FG cautions citizens travelling to US, Europe

THE Nigerian Government has warned its citizens travelling to the United States (US) and...
Health

Nigerian government approves paternity leave for workers

THE Nigerian government has, again, announced a two-week paternity leave for workers. Head of Civil...
News

Apple stops Twitter ads, threatens to remove app from store

TWITTER boss, Elon Musk says Apple has discontinued most of its advertising on the...
Political Parties

2023 election: Tinubu’s 10 major blunders in public since January

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has continued his campaign for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA arrests Abia drug kingpin, declares brother wanted

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.