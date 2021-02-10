Court orders CBN to unfreeze 20 #ENDSARS protesters’ bank accounts

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the accounts of 20 individuals linked to the #EndSARS protests.

The presiding judge, Ahmed Mohammed, issued the order on Wednesday after the legal teams of both the CBN and defendants decided to end the case.

In October, an Abuja federal high court presided over by Ahmed Mohammed, granted the request of the CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #ENDSARS protests.

The court order addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa and Zenith Bank directed the banks to freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN’s application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants/respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry being conducted by the CBN.

Contained in the written address in support of a motion ex parte filed by the applicant Godwin Emefiele, governor of CBN, the apex bank alleged that the transactions in the frozen accounts could cause economic and security harm.

“My lord, the nature of the transactions undertaken through the defendants’ accounts are of suspected terrorism financing in contravention of Section 13(1)(a)and(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention)(Amendment) Act, 2013 and Regulation 31(2)(a)and (3)(b) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2013.”

“There is a grave allegation that the defendants are involved in suspected terrorism financing via their bank accounts in contravention of the provisions of extant laws and regulations. The aforesaid transactions undertaken by the defendants, using their bank accounts, can cause significant economic and security harm to the public and the Federal Republic of Nigeria if left unchecked,” the written address read in part.

The affected individuals are: Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others include: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.