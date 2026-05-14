Court orders forfeiture of N1.9bn worth of shares linked to former AuGF Nwabuoku

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of assets linked to former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, following his conviction for money laundering and abuse of office.

A judge, James Omotosho, gave the order after ruling that the properties and funds were proceeds of unlawful activities.

The assets forfeited to the Federal Government include shares valued at about N1.9 billion, cash assets worth over N288 million, and a five-bedroom duplex located at No. 20 City Gate Estate, Kukwaba, Abuja.

The forfeiture followed an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the confiscation of the assets traced to the former AGF.

According to court documents, the shares linked to Nwabuoku in several security companies were valued at N1,941,805,342 as of March 29, 2026.

The court also approved the forfeiture of funds held in accounts connected to companies including Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited and Arrafura Transnational Afro Ltd.

Part of the money forfeited included N220 million earlier refunded by Nwabuoku into the EFCC recovery account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Delivering the ruling, Omotosho held that the court was convinced the funds, shares and property were acquired through illegal means, especially considering the earlier judgment delivered against the former accountant-general.

The judge subsequently directed that all the assets be permanently handed over to the Federal Government.

Nwabuoku was sentenced in March 2026 after the court found him guilty on a nine-count charge bordering on money laundering involving N868.46 million.

Omotosho convicted him on all counts and sentenced him to eight years imprisonment on each charge, bringing the total sentence to 72 years. However, the sentences are to run concurrently.

The EFCC had accused the former AGF of working with several companies to move and conceal funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Confirming the conviction in an earlier statement posted on X, the anti-graft agency said, “The former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, who was prosecuted by the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for money laundering involving N868.46 million, has been convicted and sentenced to jail for 72 years.”