FG begins second batch of trial of suspected terrorists in Abuja

THE Federal Government, on Monday, began another batch of mass trial of suspected terrorists charged with terrorism-related offences in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial, which usually takes place at Kainji in Niger, was moved to the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja.

The prosecution of the defendants is being led by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, a senior advocate, while the Director-General, Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar, led the team of lawyers for the defence.

The trial, taking place in all the courtrooms in the FHC, is expected to last for one week.

Some of the trial judges are Binta Nyako, Emeka Nwite, Musa Liman, James Omotosho, Obiora Egwuatu, Ekerete Akpan, among others.

No fewer than 58 suspected terrorists were listed for trial on Monday before Nwite.

They are Abba Bukar, Abba Manye, Gujja Mala Bukar, Brem Gonimi, Isa Mohammed, Lawali Dashiri Danke, Yau Tukur (Mai-Auduga), Bello Liman, aka Alhaji Bell Doctor, among others.

Meanwhile, almost all other matters scheduled for today at the court had been rescheduled for the mass trial.

Security has been beefed up in and around the Central Business District and the Abuja Federal High Court.

All roads leading to the court were blocked by armed security personnel.

NAN reports that 500 suspected terrorists were also tried between April 7 and April 10 at the FHC in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen, Fagbemi said the 500 suspects were being prosecuted in the Phase 9 of the mass trial in Abuja.

The AGF cited logistics reasons for the transfer of the cases to Abuja from Kainji.

“Whether the cases are tried in Kainji or Maiduguri, those to try terrorism suspects are judges of the Federal High Court.

“It is more convenient here; we have more courtrooms and facilities. We have 10 judges at a time, you know what it means. It means a lot,” Fagbemi said. (NAN)