33.1 C
Abuja

Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

News
Bankole Abe
Abba Kyari
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday refused to grant the bail application filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling said the application had been overtaken by events following an order of a sister court which granted an application filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain Kyari for another 14 days to enable it to conclude ongoing investigations.

Justice Ekwo held that the sister court, which gave the order in favour of NDLEA on February 22, was a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

However, he said he would give accelerated hearing to Kyari’s fundamental rights enforcement suit after the expiration of the 14-day court order.

The judge adjourned the matter to March 15 to hear the suit filed by Kyari for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

In the fundamental rights enforcement suit, Kyari is asking the court to release him on bail on the grounds of ill health.

He also requested for N500 million from the Nigerian government, and an apology published in two national dailies, as compensation for unlawful violation of his human rights.

- Advertisement -

Kyari, who is also wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged involvement in a fraud case, also asked the court to restrain the NDLEA from further harassing, detaining, intimidating and arresting him unlawfully.

In a separate suit, a Federal High Court in Abuja had granted the NDLEA’s application to detain Kyari and six others for two weeks, pending the conclusion of their investigation.

The court, presided over by High Court Justice, Zainab Dimka Abubakar, ruled that upon expiration of the two weeks, the NDLEA should seek an extension of the detention period, if necessary, file a charge against the suspects or arraign them before the court.

Kyari was declared wanted and subsequently arrested by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday refused to grant the bail...
News

Ukraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky is applying to join the European Union (EU) through an...
Environment

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

By Ekemini Simon WHILE Lafarge Africa PLC boasts of a humane environmental policy in her...
Diaspora News

Nigerians stranded in Ukraine can now enter Hungary and Romania visa free

DUE to the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the government of Hungary...
Conflict and Security

NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, cash imported from Pakistan, Austria, Italy at Lagos airport

DAYS after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) exposed the former head of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

Nigerians stranded in Ukraine can now enter Hungary and Romania visa free

Seplat to acquire Exxon Mobil assets in Nigeria for $1.28m

NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, cash imported from Pakistan, Austria, Italy at Lagos airport

Ukraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

Troubled city in darkness (Part three)

Twelve different online scams you should know

Cross River by-election: APC wins federal seat, PDP settles for state constituency

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUkraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.