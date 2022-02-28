Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

— 1 min read

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday refused to grant the bail application filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling said the application had been overtaken by events following an order of a sister court which granted an application filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain Kyari for another 14 days to enable it to conclude ongoing investigations.

Justice Ekwo held that the sister court, which gave the order in favour of NDLEA on February 22, was a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

However, he said he would give accelerated hearing to Kyari’s fundamental rights enforcement suit after the expiration of the 14-day court order.

The judge adjourned the matter to March 15 to hear the suit filed by Kyari for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

In the fundamental rights enforcement suit, Kyari is asking the court to release him on bail on the grounds of ill health.

He also requested for N500 million from the Nigerian government, and an apology published in two national dailies, as compensation for unlawful violation of his human rights.

Kyari, who is also wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged involvement in a fraud case, also asked the court to restrain the NDLEA from further harassing, detaining, intimidating and arresting him unlawfully.

In a separate suit, a Federal High Court in Abuja had granted the NDLEA’s application to detain Kyari and six others for two weeks, pending the conclusion of their investigation.

The court, presided over by High Court Justice, Zainab Dimka Abubakar, ruled that upon expiration of the two weeks, the NDLEA should seek an extension of the detention period, if necessary, file a charge against the suspects or arraign them before the court.

Kyari was declared wanted and subsequently arrested by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.