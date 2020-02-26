Court sentences man to 66 years imprisonment over €55,000 internet fraud

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta state capital has sentenced Tonwerigha Oyintonbra Tombrown to 66 years imprisonment for defrauding one Izabela Glogowska of €55,000.

Tombrown was arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in 2016 on thirty-three count charges bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

According to a statement by the EFCC, the convicted Tombrown had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges for which he was arraigned.

He switched position at the resumed hearing on the case on February 13, 2020, pleading guilty to all the 33 -count charges levied against him by the Commission.

Prosecuting counsel to the EFCC, A.I Arogha said Tombrown defrauded Izabela Glogowska to the tune of ( €55,000) Fifty-Five Thousand Euros under the pretext of paying it into her Perfect Money online account.

The Commission’s statement further read that Tombrown alias Michael Freeman, Yoshinaka corporation, with intent to defraud on or about 8th May 2015, presented himself as the aforementioned alias and obtained €5800 from Glogwoska with a promise to pay it into her Perfect Money account.

Arogha told the court that Tombrown had committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the said Act and urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Giving judgement on the case, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba found Tombrown guilty as charged and sentenced him to two years imprisonment on each of the thirty-three count charges without option of fine.

Dimgba, however, noted that the sentence is to run concurrently from August 11, 2018, the date the convict was taken into custody by the EFCC.