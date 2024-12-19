Court slams N8.5bn damages on Kano government over demolition

A KANO State High Court has awarded N8.5 billion in damages against the state government over the demolition spree it embarked upon when it assumed office in 2023.

The judgement was in favour of Lamash Properties Limited, owner of one of the buildings ordered for demolition by the state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The court ordered the state government, the governor, and the state attorney-general to pay Lamash Properties N10 million as the cost of filing a lawsuit against them.

This comes after the governor ordered the demolition of Lamash Properties’ buildings in June 2023, which the company claimed was illegal.

Lamash Properties had obtained the property legally through an agreement with the state government under former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

The company, through its counsel, Nureini Jimoh, a senior advocate, sought a declaration that the agreement was valid and enforceable when Yusuf decided to demolish the site.

The judge, Sunusi Ma’aji, granted the reliefs sought by the litigant and agreed that the company had an enforceable contract.

He faulted the demolition and ordered the defendants to pay the present monetary value of the buildings pulled down to the plaintiff.

The ICIR reported in September 2023 that a Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the state government pay N30 billion as compensation to the Incorporated Trustees of Massallacin Eid Shop Owners following the demolition of their buildings.

The judge, Samuel Amobeda, ruled that the demolition was illegal.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The compensation includes N10 billion in damages for violation of the applicants’ rights to life, dignity, and ownership of property, and N20 billion for highhandedness, impunity, and disregard for the rule of law exhibited by the government during the process.

The state government embarked on a demolition spree under Yusuf’s leadership few days after his inauguration, pulling down several shops, offices, and other buildings worth billions of naira.

The governor said the buildings were on government land sold to private individuals by his predecessor, Ganduje. He also said the exercise fulfilled his campaign promises, adding that residents were satisfied with his actions.

However, many residents of the state believe that the exercise was politically motivated and was a vendetta against the previous government.