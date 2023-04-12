Kano APC contests NNPP’s victory, leaves Gawuna out of suit

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has filed a petition to challenge the victory of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the just-concluded governorship election.

However, the APC governorship candidate Nasiru Gawuna was exempted from the petition filed before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Gawuna, the outgoing Deputy Governor of the State, was not joined as a party in the petition.

The parties involved in the petition are APC as the petitioner, versus the NNPP, Abba Yusuf and INEC as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, respectively.

In the petition filed on Sunday, April 10, the APC alleged that Yusuf was not qualified to contest the election because his name was not on the list of members of the NNPP sent to INEC.

The petitioner further alleged that Yusuf didn’t win the election with the majority of lawful votes, arguing that some of the votes cast for the NNPP are invalid and, if removed from the scores, the APC will have the highest number of votes cast.

APC also alleged that the Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) was wrong for declaring the NNPP candidate as the winner, arguing that the margin of lead is not higher than the votes cancelled.

Reports say the exclusion of Gawuna might not be unconnected with his loss and congratulatory message to Yusuf. Gawuna had earlier conceded defeat and congratulated Yusuf.

Gawuna conceded defeat in a statement issued on March 29 in Kano by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa Fagge.

Gawuna, in the statement, called on the people of Kano and APC’s supporters to continue to be law-abiding.

“I am congratulating him, and I pray for him for Allah’s guidance in his administration,” he said.

While receiving his certificate of return at the INEC headquarters, Yusuf extended an olive branch to Gawuna and other candidates who contested the governorship election.