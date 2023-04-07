33.1 C
Court vacates interim orders against Seplat boss

Judiciary
Ehime Alex
Ehime Alex

THE Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has vacated the ex parte interim orders against Seplat Energy Plc, its chief executive officer (CEO) Roger Brown and board chairman Basil Omiyi.

Also vacated was the order that restrained Brown from participating in the running of the company, according to a statement on Thursday, April 6, signed by Omiyi.

“The case has been adjourned to May 16, 2023, to continue the hearing,” the statement read.

The interim orders were in relation to a court petition filed by five persons who claimed to be minority shareholders of Seplat, collectively holding 161 units of shares.

“The Company maintains that the petition lacks proper basis and is premised on false allegations,” the statement also read in part.

The court had adjourned the case on March 30 till Thursday, April 6 to rule on all pending applications that sought to vacate the ex-parte order, based on the lawyers’ consent.

The court had restrained Brown from carrying out his official duties pending the determination of a suit instituted against him, The ICIR can recall.

Brown had been accused of racism, favouring of expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians, and breach of good governance.

The defendants in suit no. FHC/L/402/2023 against the respondents (Seplat Energy, Brown, and Omiyi) are Moses Igbrude, Sarat Kudaisi, Kenneth Nnabike, Ajani Abidoye, and Robert Ibekwe.

In accordance with the court order, Brown had stepped down and delegated his official responsibilities to Samson Ezugworie, the company’s chief operating officer, as contained in a statement released by Seplat on March 10.

Ehime Alex

