Covering Climate Now Academy offers global training for journalists

COVERING Climate Now Academy is offering journalists worldwide a free, live online training programme designed to strengthen reporting skills on the climate crisis.

The training will run from September to December 2025 and will bring together a global cohort of journalists to explore pressing climate issues – from science and solutions to justice, health, diplomacy, and misinformation.

According to the academy, sessions will be interactive and practical, equipping participants with the tools needed to cover the climate emergency across different beats.

The programme will feature both mandatory and optional sessions, including an opening session (mandatory), tropical cyclones, climate science 101, diplomacy, climate across beats, and climate solutions.

Others include disinformation and greenwashing, attribution science, climate justice, climate and health, social media strategies for climate journalists, and the green transition.

The organisers said the benefits range from a deeper understanding of climate science, its links to justice, and solutions and tools to apply climate reporting angles to any journalistic beat, among others.

Applicants are encouraged to apply before September 8, 2025.

Journalists interested can apply here.