back to top

Covering Climate Now Academy offers global training for journalists

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Covering Climate Now Academy offers global training for journalists
Covering climate Now Academy logo
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

COVERING Climate Now Academy is offering journalists worldwide a free, live online training programme designed to strengthen reporting skills on the climate crisis.

The training will run from September to December 2025 and will bring together a global cohort of journalists to explore pressing climate issues – from science and solutions to justice, health, diplomacy, and misinformation.

According to the academy, sessions will be interactive and practical, equipping participants with the tools needed to cover the climate emergency across different beats.

The programme will feature both mandatory and optional sessions, including an opening session (mandatory), tropical cyclones, climate science 101, diplomacy, climate across beats, and climate solutions.


     

     

    Others include disinformation and greenwashing, attribution science, climate justice, climate and health, social media strategies for climate journalists, and the green transition.

    The organisers said the benefits range from a deeper understanding of climate science, its links to justice, and solutions and tools to apply climate reporting angles to any journalistic beat, among others.

    Applicants are encouraged to apply before September 8, 2025.

    Journalists interested can apply here.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement