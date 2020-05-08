COVID-19: Be wary of rising online scams, Magu cautions Nigerians

IBRAHIM Magu, The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has advised Nigerians to be wary of scammers who have flooded the online space and social media platforms, looking for who to victimise of their fraudulent act.

Magu, through Head, Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission, Mailafia Yakubu, who spoke on his behalf disclosed this in Kaduna on Thursday.

During a live Hausa radio programme: “Chirin Kasanmu Ayau,” on Kaduna State Media Corporation’s (KSMC), he said, “Any phone call demanding for your bank information, especially your BVN, may be a scam because no bank will ask you for such.”

Additionally, he advised the public to shun online investments, which claim to pay huge percentages within a short period of time, stating that such investments may be fraudulent.

He further charged parents to properly guide their children and wards, on the use of the Internet in the face of lockdown.

Magu admonished parents on close monitoring of their children and wards, on the use of the Internet, as the ongoing stay- at-home may expose them to fraudulent activities.

“Some children will be busy on the Internet, which might lead to more harm than good,” Magu noted.

He also warned fraudsters to desist from criminal activities or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.