COVID-19: Buhari’s daughter currently in self isolation

PRESIDENT Buhari’s daughter is currently in self-isolation after returning to the country from the UK earlier on Thursday.

The first lady Aisha Buhari, who disclosed the information on her twitter page this afternoon said her daughter returned from the UK being among the high burden listed countries of COVID-19.

She stated that based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, her daughter currently Self Isolating herself, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 .

Aisha further urged all parents to do the same if possible, as prevention is better than cure.

Similarly, the first lady also shut down her office for two weeks with immediate effect, adding that essential staff can work from home because of some Staff who recently returned from the UK.

Aisha also commended the North Western governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna.

She advised that all Nigerians should adhere to the instructions from the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers.

Adding that citizens should adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of their families and that of General public.

‘’We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time,’’ Aisha concluded.