COVID-19 cure: AU in discussions with Madagascar over herbal remedy vaccine

THE African Union has announced that it is in talks with Madagascar to obtain technical data regarding the safety and efficiency of a herbal remedy, recently announced by the country for the reported prevention and treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The mixture called the Tambavy Covid-Organics and made from artemisia annua – a plant with proven efficacy in treating malaria – as well as other indigenous herbs is being touted as cure and prevention of the deadly virus which has killed over 256,000 persons globally.

Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, has announced the launch of the vaccine produced by the country’s Institute of Applied Research in partnership with a Congolese Doctor, Dr. Jerome Munyagi.

“All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness in reducing and elimination of symptoms has been proven in the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Madagascar,” President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar said of the drink on April 20.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised against the use of medicinal plants such as Artemisia annua to cure COVID-19.

In a press statement released on Monday, the organisation said while it supports scientifically proven traditional medicine, there’s need to test for the safety and efficacy of the new drug being advertised as a cure for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, both Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau have taken delivery of thousands of doses of the drink while Tanzania, Senegal and Congo Brazzaville have said they would take the same step, and it is reported that Nigeria may follow suit.

Currently, Africa has a record of over 49,000 cases and over 1,800 deaths.