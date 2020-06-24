COVID-19: European countries may bar American travellers

EUROPEAN Union countries are planning to bar Americans from entering their country citing the United States’ failure in tackling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, The New York Times reports.

The report state that a draft list of acceptable travellers, will lump American visitors together with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome.

The report also disclosed that the list would be revised every two weeks to reflect new realities around the world as countries see the virus ebb and flow.

The EU countries are planning on reopening its borders three months after agreeing to a plan proposed by the EU Commission which foresees the closure of the external borders of the territory as the most extreme measure taken by the block to halt the further spreading of the COVID-19.

A final decision on reopening the borders is expected early next week, before the bloc reopens on July 1.

The United States has seen a record of more than 2.3 million COVID-19 cases in the world and upward of 120,000 deaths, more than any other country.

It is also experiencing a surge in new infections and would be in the same category as No.2 hotspot Brazil and Russia, according to the New York Times.

Since imposing lockdown, travellers from the United States and the rest of the world have been excluded from visiting the European Union, with few exceptions mostly for repatriations or essential travel since mid-March.

US President, Donald Trump had in March, when Europe was the epicentre, banned citizens from most European Union countries from traveling to America.

The US president had at that time justified the move as necessary to protect the United States, which at the time had nearly 1,100 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths.