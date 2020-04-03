COVID-19: FG ready to evacuate ‘willing’ Nigerians abroad  

THE Federal Government on Friday said it has completed plans to evacuate Nigerians abroad who are willing to return to the country following the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), disclosed this in a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public and Relations Unit of the Commission in Abuja.

“Sequel to requests by Nigerians stranded abroad in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed all its missions abroad to compile lists of willing nationals who wanted to come back home,” she stated.

“The interested Nigerians are only expected to inform the Nigerian missions in the respective countries they are in, who would then collate and coordinate with the foreign affairs ministry.”

However, she noted that interested persons would be responsible for the cost of logistics to return to the country, while the persons should be ready to undergo compulsory quarantine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed that the financial implications will be borne by the prospective evacuees, who will be compulsorily quarantined when they return.”

The Nigerians in the diaspora, who are interested in the gestures were further advised to contact the Commission if they would find it difficult accessing the Nigerian embassy in their resident country.

“While embassies in several countries are also on lock-down, those interested could also go online and fill a form provided on the commission’s website: https://nidcom.gov.ng/form101/.

“Tweet at us at @nidcom_gov or us a send DM. They can also email thus Emails info@nidcom.gov.ng, admin@nidcom.gov.ng, media@nidcom.gov.ng, legal@nidcom.gov.ng. www.nidcom_gov.ng,” the statement explained.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians in selected nations, particularly, students in China and the United Kingdom have complained about poor concerns and welfare from the Nigerian government.

Embassies of other nations in Nigeria, especially the United States, United Kingdom have been reaching out to their citizens in Nigeria for possible evacuation.

We fully understand the anxiety many of you face around #COVID19. Our offer of help is to stranded 🇬🇧 travellers who aren’t long term residents in 🇳🇬. Over 4000 people have expressed interests in return flights. We’re working around the clock to support you all. — UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) April 3, 2020

The UK, for instance, said there are about 4,000 citizens who have indicated interest to leave Nigeria for the United Kingdom.