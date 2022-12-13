COVID-19: FG relaxes safety protocols, cancels PCR tests for travellers

THE Nigerian government has approved the immediate relaxation of all COVID-19 safety measures and travel advisory, including the suspension of all pre-departure, pre-boarding.and post-arrival PCR test requirements.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) Boss Mustapha, on Monday December 12.

Mustapha said the approval granted by President Muhammadu Buhari followed the recommendations of the PSC based on clinical and laboratory evidence of a sustained reduction in COVID-19 infection/transmission across the country.

Consequently, all pre-departure and post-arrival PCR test requirements for all persons who are not fully vaccinated have been suspended.

“With the suspension of both the pre-boarding and post-arrival PCR tests, passengers will no longer be required to upload evidence of vaccination on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).”

The statement noted that all unvaccinated and partially vaccinated passengers are strongly encouraged to get fully vaccinated, and also get their booster doses.

However, passengers arriving in Nigeria will be required to complete a non-COVID-19 specific Health Declaration Form on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP), while provision will be made on arrival for those who were unable to complete the form before departure.