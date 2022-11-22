FG to relax more COVID-19 restrictions

THE Federal Government is to relax more COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

The National Coordinator and Technical Head of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mukhtar Muhammad, made this known during an interview in Abuja on Tuesday, November 22.

Muhammad noted that as the world is moving on away from COVID-19, it would be proper to ensure that the easing of the restrictions is done gradually without rush to avoid mistakes and further outbreaks.

“What we have been doing since April is a gradual relaxation of the restrictions. For example in April, we issued a guideline where we said the use of facemasks is discretionary especially if you are in an outdoor place”, he said.

“Since that announcement, I think many people have even dropped face masks altogether. Many people interpreted that we have lifted all restrictions. I said no, we have not lifted all. You have to do it in measured ways.

“We have met and we are reviewing the situation and we are putting some timeline on it. We are going to lift a lot of the problems that people consider as restrictions.”

Speaking further, he noted that while the mortality rate of COVID-19 has dropped, the risk of contracting the disease remains high.

He stressed that it is in the best interest of travellers to fill the required health declaration documents to protect themselves and their families.

“The health declaration form is to protect you, your family and Nigerians, it has been there before COVID-19.

“We have taken time to simplify the form and it is going to be available for general use,” Muhammad said.