33.5 C
Abuja

FG to relax more COVID-19 restrictions

NewsNational News
Theophilus Adedokun
COVID-19 vaccines fertility
COVID-19
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Government is to relax more COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

The National Coordinator and Technical Head of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mukhtar Muhammad, made this known during an interview in Abuja on Tuesday, November 22.

Muhammad noted that as the world is moving on away from COVID-19, it would be proper to ensure that the easing of the restrictions is done gradually without rush to avoid mistakes and further outbreaks.

READ ALSO:

FG imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions, shuts bars, limits public gatherings

Fear of COVID-19 spike forces Nigeria’s govt to impose restrictions

Two months after easing restrictions, Madagascar re-imposes lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases

- Advertisement -

UK cancels COVID-19 test for Nigerians, others

Airlines, travel operators worry over new COVID-19 variant

“What we have been doing since April is a gradual relaxation of the restrictions. For example in April, we issued a guideline where we said the use of facemasks is discretionary especially if you are in an outdoor place”, he said.

“Since that announcement, I think many people have even dropped face masks altogether. Many people interpreted that we have lifted all restrictions. I said no, we have not lifted all. You have to do it in measured ways.

“We have met and we are reviewing the situation and we are putting some timeline on it. We are going to lift a lot of the problems that people consider as restrictions.”

Speaking further, he noted that while the mortality rate of COVID-19 has dropped, the risk of contracting the disease remains high.

He stressed that it is in the best interest of travellers to fill the required health declaration documents to protect themselves and their families.

- Advertisement -

“The health declaration form is to protect you, your family and Nigerians, it has been there before COVID-19.

“We have taken time to simplify the form and it is going to be available for general use,” Muhammad said.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Naira redesign: Buhari to unveil new notes on Wednesday as CBN rules out extension

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has disclosed that...
News

Naira Redesign: Abuja Chamber seeks extension of deadline

THE Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has appealed to the Central Bank...
Elections

Court orders INEC to resume voter registration

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission...
National News

Nigeria, Canada to strengthen bilateral relations

NIGERIA and Canada are to strengthen bilateral relations towards improving collaboration on trade and...
Legislature

Controversy trails appointment of new Clerk of National Assembly

CONTROVERSY is trailing the appointment of Magaji Tambuwal as the acting Clerk of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria, Canada to strengthen bilateral relations
Next articleCourt orders INEC to resume voter registration

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.