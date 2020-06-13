COVID-19: Ganduje re-opens football viewing centres in Kano

ABDULLAHI Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has announced the reopening of football viewing centres across the state following the resumption of European football leagues in Europe.

A press statement by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Ganduje made the announcement while receiving the leadership of Soccer Viewing Centres Association,(SVCA), in the state who paid him a courtesy visit, urging for ease of the lockdown order for the centres.

As part of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the governor donated 40, 000 face masks to the association and urged them to observe all protocols put in place by health workers.

“It is in line with our decision to see that our economy bounces back, through reinvigorating commercial and other business activities in the state, that I have directed all viewing centres to be re-opened from today,” he said.

The governor also suggested that the gathering of youths in their viewing centres should also be a medium to create awareness on ways to help manage the pandemic.

Kano State is one of the hot spots of COVID-19, as the disease has claimed the lives of several well-known personalities in the state, cutting across all social strata including a current and former police chief and a top traditional ruler in the state.

Sharu Rabi’u Ahlan, Chairman of the association, lauded the efforts made by the state government to halt the spread of the virus.

“On behalf of all our members, we are appreciative of your unrelenting effort to human development, especially youth, in the state. We are grateful for the face masks His Excellency gave us. And we promise to abide by all the protocols, Sir.

“Our members are always supportive of your policies. And we are in a good working relationship with the state Ministry of Information and the state Censorship Board,” he said.