Covid-19: NCDC confirms index case in Osun, new case in Lagos

THE Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) earlier this morning has confirmed two new cases of the deadly pandemic coronavirus. The two cases are said to be from Osun and Lagos, the epicentre of the virus.

With the two new confirmed cases, Nigeria is currently battling with 46 cases of coronavirus.

The doctor who spoke to The ICIR under annonimity said the case was brought to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAU THC), Ile-Ifr in Osun State.

NCDC confirmed that the index case arrived Nigeria in the last seven days from the United Kingdom (UK).

In the UK, the 422 patients who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

Globally, the deadly virus has infected over 380,000 people and killed over 16,000 persons, according to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.