COVID-19: Nigeria launches solidarity support fund

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday participated in the virtual launch of the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, NSSF, an initiative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment, Authority.

The NSSF is designed to provide additional support for Nigeria’s response to COVID-19.

The Fund will enable Nigerian citizens resident at home or abroad as well as international donors to come together and directly contribute to Nigeria’s fight against the pandemic.

According to the vice president, although the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians in different ways, it also offers an opportunity for the Nigerian people and government to have a reset in critical sectors of the economy and social services.

Osinbajo said the establishment of the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund would support “the creation of a stronger, more resilient, more inclusive political economy and healthcare system.”

“This is a creative, forward-looking and thoughtful response to what is perhaps the most profound global and domestic challenge to health and the economy in human history.

“We need not belabour the point that the COVID-19 challenge is also an unprecedented opportunity for us as a nation and people to reset in critical sectors of the economy and social services,” Osinbajo said.