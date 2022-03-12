COVID-19: Nigeria records 51 new cases as NGOs seek end to vaccine monopoly

— 1 min read

NIGERIA recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which posted the update on its Twitter page on Saturday.

The centre said the new cases were reported in four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The record showed FCT-37, Lagos-9, Kano-2, Rivers-2 and Plateau-1.

Data from the agency showed that nine persons were discharged after recovering from the infection. Meanwhile, no death was recorded.

Nigeria now has 254,945 cases, 249,335 recoveries, and 3,142 deaths in the 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organisations (NNNGO) has blamed the sole control of COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatments by large pharmaceutical companies as the main threat to the fight against the virus.

The group said the monopoly put the world at risk of the virus’s next lethal form.

NNNGO executive Director Oyebisi Oluseyi said this at a news conference in Lagos.

“Heading into our third year of the pandemic, billions of people worldwide still don’t have access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

“Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are recording profits of over one million dollars per hour.

“The lack of strong government action in the face of pharmaceutical monopoly greed is causing thousands of needless deaths each day,” Oluseyi said.