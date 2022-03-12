25.1 C
Abuja

COVID-19: Nigeria records 51 new cases as NGOs seek end to vaccine monopoly

Health and EnvironmentCOVID-19
Bankole Abe
NCDC
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

NIGERIA recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which posted the update on its Twitter page on Saturday.

The centre said the new cases were reported in four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The record showed FCT-37, Lagos-9, Kano-2, Rivers-2 and Plateau-1.

 

Data from the agency showed that nine persons were discharged after recovering from the infection. Meanwhile, no death was recorded.

Nigeria now has 254,945 cases, 249,335 recoveries, and 3,142 deaths in the 36 states and the FCT.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organisations (NNNGO) has blamed the sole control of COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatments by large pharmaceutical companies as the main threat to the fight against the virus.

The group said the monopoly put the world at risk of the virus’s next lethal form.

NNNGO executive Director Oyebisi Oluseyi said this at a news conference in Lagos.

“Heading into our third year of the pandemic, billions of people worldwide still don’t have access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

“Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are recording profits of over one million dollars per hour.

“The lack of strong government action in the face of pharmaceutical monopoly greed is causing thousands of needless deaths each day,” Oluseyi said.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

COVID-19

COVID-19: Nigeria records 51 new cases as NGOs seek end to vaccine monopoly

NIGERIA recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Nigeria Centre...
Big Investigation

Ariaria Market: Failed power project forces Aba shoemakers to spend millions on powering generators (part 3)

In this third series of the Federal Government’s Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI), Olugbenga Adanikin,...
News

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

DEBT recovery agents of loan apps in Nigeria have continued to shame defaulting borrowers...
News

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in Lagos

A joint operation spearheaded by the Federal Competition and (FCCPC), National Information Technology Development...
Media News

Africa No Filter offers grants to female storytellers

AFRICA No Filter is offering grants to African female storytellers and content creators with a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East (part 1)

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Updated: No sunny side for Nigeria as oil price tops $105 on Russia’s invasion...

Me? Called Amaechi, Fashola, names? That’s not true− Okonjo-Iweala replies ‘mischief makers’

Bullish manufacturers pump billions to tap opportunities in Nigerian economy

I will sign “not too young to run” bill −seven key things Buhari said...

Constitution amendment: National Assembly proposes life pension for its presiding officers

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAriaria Market: Failed power project forces Aba shoemakers to spend millions on powering generators (part 3)

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.