COVID-19: Ogun directs full reopening of religious centers, hotels

THE Ogun State government has directed that religious houses, hotels and other entertainment centres can now fully reopen after months of COVID-19 partial lockdown in the state.

Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who revealed this in a statement said the decision was necessitated by a sharp decrease in the numbers of COVLD-19 new cases in recent times in the state

“Government is aware of the excruciating implications of COVID-19 lockdown but we have emplaced measures and improved on testing to stem the tide,” he said.

“Empirical field research indicates that we have managed to stem community spread and treatment of the virus very well.

“We are convinced that the opening of schools and entertainment centres would not harm our people. We would continue to monitor the development.”

It, however, warned that the hospitality establishments are to scrupulously adhere to a set of guidelines before reopening and in order to keep up with the protocols aimed at further flattening the curve of the pandemic.

The conditions set for the reopening are: Observance of temperature checks at all entry points; compulsory use of face masks within the premises/facilities; maintenance of two-metre social distancing by marking the floor to guide their customers on physical distancing; owners of business premises are required to offer only 50% of their space capacity to guests.

Others are: maintenance of physical distancing with a maximum of four persons per table, while Buffet services are not allowed; prior to holding any event, licence and safety clearance must be obtained from the Government; and the operation of all cinemas must not exceed 10 pm.

In addition, all centres are to provide noise-proof equipment in the various facilities to ensure that they do not disturb the serenity of the neighbourhoods where they operate.

While calling on owners of these facilities to cooperate with the State Government, Governor Abiodun warned that facilities that defy these guidelines would be sanctioned.

Advertisement

“Let me say that our Task Force is already on the ground and is moving about to ensure compliance.

“And, if perchance we discover that any of our centres is not complying or adhering to the laid down protocols, we will not hesitate to close down the centre,” he warned.

Violation of these conditions, the statement concluded, would attract severe sanctions including, but not limited to fine and closure of premises.

The governor had in March ordered the closure of the businesses over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.