COVID-19: Suspected killer of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter tests positive

ROTIMI Akeredolu, the Ondo State Governor on Sunday disclosed that a suspected killer of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasorantin has tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

THE governor, who revealed this through his personal Twitter handle, said the case along with two others were the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

“We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter,” he tweeted.

The state COVID-19 Response Centre says, as of today April 26, it has recorded a total of seven cases, among which six are active while one has been discharged.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had on 17th April, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

However, Akeredolu said the state commissioner of police has been duly informed of the development.

He added that tracing of police officers among other individuals in the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARs) facility where the suspect was kept has commenced.

According to the governor, relevant officials have commenced collection of specimens of persons who might have come in contact with the accused.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape, and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed,” Akeredolu stated.