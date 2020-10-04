COVID-19: Trump’s doctors are “very concerned” about his health -White House

MARK Meadows, White House Chief of Staff has expressed concern over the health status of Donald Trump, President of the United States.

Trump had announced in a tweet earlier this month that test results show that him and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

He has since self isolated in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

However, his doctors have been reported to have been “very concerned” over a fall in his blood oxygen level, but that he had improved and there was never a risk he would have to handover power.

Meadows’ comments to Fox News capped a day of back-and-forth in which conflicting reports about the president’s health created an opaque understanding of the leader’s actual fitness.

“He’s made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning, when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned,” Meadows said.

A source familiar with the president’s health — later named in US media as none other than Meadows — had given a contradictory assessment stating that “the president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning.”

The statement also seemed at odds with an assessment by White House doctors that the president was “doing very well.”

Meadows seemed to clarify late Saturday that comments pertaining to concerningly poor health had applied to the day prior.

“Yesterday morning, we were really concerned… he had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly,” Meadows told Fox.

However, “there was never a consideration and never even a risk of a transition of power,” Meadows said.

Late Saturday, White House doctor Sean Conley said Trump was “not yet out of the woods,” but that the medical team was “cautiously optimistic.”

Meadows echoed a similar sentiment stating that he was “very, very optimistic, based on the current results.”

The president posted a video to Twitter late Saturday appearing relaxed in an open-collar shirt and blue suit jacket, telling viewers he would be “back soon” — but acknowledging that the crucial coming days would be “the real test.”