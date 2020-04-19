COVID19: Lagos unveils test centres across 20 Local Government Areas

THE Lagos State Government has unveiled Coronavirus test centres in the 20 Local Government Areas across the state.

The State Government disclosed this on Sunday via its Twitter handle, noting that visits to the centres is “strictly” by appointment and not by emergency.

Residents were asked to make requests through app.alertclinic.com and schedule appointments at the test centre closest to them.

“Request a test and locate the Local Government Testing Centre closest to you through AlertClinic,” the tweet read.

Among the local governments listed were Ikeja, Apapa, Epe, Agege, Mushin, Ikorodu, Lagos mainland, Lagos Island, Kosofe, and eleven others.

A total of 26 test centers with at least one in each of the Local Government Areas were listed.