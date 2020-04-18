Former president, other Nigerians react to Kyari’s death 

SINCE death of Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to the President was announced at about 12:44 am in early hours of Saturday, mixed reactions have continued to trail the incident.

He died from complications after he had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

However, some Nigerians who reacted on social media appeared to be excited with the late CoS demise based on their comments.

“Many Nigerians celebrated the death of Abacha. Nigerians mourned the death of Musa Yar’Adua. “Let Nigerians react to the death of Abba Kyari the way they feel like. No need to guilt trip anybody, what he did for Nigerians when he was alive will speak for him.” “I’m celebrating,” a social media user identified as Adeola stated. Another social media user, Berry @Burina_NG described Kyari’s death as lesson to the people. According to her, the deceased’s death is the most celebrated in the country after the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha in 1996. “May we never get to a point in our lives where majority of a nation will rejoice over our death. I believe this is a big lesson to us all that we should be mindful of the life we live,” she stated. “Abba Kyari’s death is the second most celebrated deaths in Nigeria After Gen. Sani Abacha.” While Abba Kiski expressed grief over the deceased, and prayed Kyari’s sins are forgiven, another social media user, Caleb Ifeanyi, argued that, “Allah doesn’t take wicked people, i suppose devil took him.” “My condolence message to the family of Abba kyari. Surely, Allah takes what is his, and what He gives is his, and to all things he has appointed a time. So have patience and be rewarded. “May Allah magnify your reward, and make perfect your bereavement, and forgive your departed,” Kiski stated.

Egwu Ogodwin, in his tweet acknowledged the immorality in wishing anyone dead but prayed Kyari’s soul rest in peace.

“I would have been happy for this news but Death is not what you wish anyone because everyone will face it one day. May his soul rest in peace.”

However, beyond the mixed reactions among the masses, some notable Nigerians also expressed their condolences to Kyari’s death.

The former President Goodluck Jonathan prayed for the dead after he expressed his grief to the President and the deceased’s friends and relatives.

“I condole with H.E @MBuhari, the Kyari family & all sympathisers on the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari who until his death was the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria.

May Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus & strengthen his family & friends during this moment of grief. GEJ” Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also expressed his feelings to the deceased’s family. “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

Also in a tweet, Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, described Kyari as one who was trustworthy and loyal to the President.

“Abba Kyari;The President has lost a trusted & loyal friend.A man who took the bullets of his master with smiles,calmness & silence.We knew his cap & his colors but never his mind or his own side of his story. He will be missed as a Punchman or a punch,”he wrote.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister and strong critic of the Buhari’s Administration disclosed that he had been friends with the deceased for over 40 years despite their political differences.

He described late Kyari as not only a good man, but one who is loyal and honourable.

“I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my fathers law firm together. We remained close throughout right up until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor & a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace,”he tweeted.

Mr. Femi Adesina also tweeted that the former Aviation Minister has called to condole with the Presidency saying this: “A great lesson for those who rejoice in evil. Fani-Kayode is morbidly anti-Buhari, but human enough to express his condolence.”

In the same vein, a former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye in a post on his Twitter handle, also condoled with the President and families of Kyari.

“May the soul of Abba Kyari the chief of staff to Mr President rest in peace. May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Everyone must complete this circle someday. Be prepared,”he wrote.

Until his death, Kyari was unofficially recognised as the ‘de facto’ President being President Muhammadu Buhari’s right hand man.

He was known as highly celebral and responsible for major policeis rolled out by the current administration.

It could be recalled that Kyari’s last state duty was the visit to Germany where he met with Siemens staff on the Nigerian electricity project.

NCDC to bury Kyari Meanwhile, Senior Special Assitant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the deceased would be buried today in line with the usual protocol adopted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health in burying COVID-19 casualties. He announced there would be no usual condolence visits and ceremony after the burial. “We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff to the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private. “Thereafter,there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.”