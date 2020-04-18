© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Former president, other Nigerians react to Kyari’s death
NCDC to bury Kyari
He died from complications after he had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.
Also in a tweet, Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, described Kyari as one who was trustworthy and loyal to the President.
“Abba Kyari;The President has lost a trusted & loyal friend.A man who took the bullets of his master with smiles,calmness & silence.We knew his cap & his colors but never his mind or his own side of his story. He will be missed as a Punchman or a punch,”he wrote.
Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister and strong critic of the Buhari’s Administration disclosed that he had been friends with the deceased for over 40 years despite their political differences.
He described late Kyari as not only a good man, but one who is loyal and honourable.
“I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my fathers law firm together. We remained close throughout right up until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor & a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace,”he tweeted.
Mr. Femi Adesina also tweeted that the former Aviation Minister has called to condole with the Presidency saying this: “A great lesson for those who rejoice in evil. Fani-Kayode is morbidly anti-Buhari, but human enough to express his condolence.”
In the same vein, a former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye in a post on his Twitter handle, also condoled with the President and families of Kyari.
“May the soul of Abba Kyari the chief of staff to Mr President rest in peace. May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Everyone must complete this circle someday. Be prepared,”he wrote.