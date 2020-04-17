COVID-19: South West Governors agree to shut borders

ROTIMI Akeredolu, Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum on Friday announced the decision by the State governors to shut all entry points to their respective states due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akeredolu disclosed this after a virtual meeting with his colleagues from the five other South West states – Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Oyo.

They resolved that the decision became vital to collectively halt further spread of the pandemic in the region.

In a statement signed by Akeredolu, the wearing of face masks would become mandatory for everyone across the six states, most especially those involved in essential commodities.

However, the new guideline to mitigating the virus spread would take effect from 24 April.

“That the entry points of our six States be closed forthwith to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” Akeredolu disclosed.

“That the state governors agreed that people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items in particular traders and market men/women should endeavour to wear nose masks while outside plying their trade to minimize the spread of the deadly virus.

“The Governors further agreed that wearing of nose masks will be made compulsory for everybody coming out of their homes effective from Friday 24th April, 2020 in their respective States.”

Lagos state has been the most affected and epicentre of the virus infection since the first case was reported on 28 February, which has so far spread across other states.

As of 16 April, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 13 deaths have been recorded nationwide among 442 total confirmed cases, while 152 persons have been discharged.

A breakdown of the infected persons in the south west region shows 251 cases in Lagos, 13 in Oyo, 20 in Osun, Nine (9) in Ogun, Three (3) in Ondo and Two (2) cases in Eikiti state. This put the total figure in the region at 298 confirmed cases.

The NCDC as of the time of filing this report puts the figure of persons so far tested at 7,153 samples.

Meanwhile, the Governors also concluded to disband Board of Directors of ODUA Investment Limited with immediate effect.

Adewale Raji, the Group Managing Director was asked to manage the investments pending the constitution of a new Board.