Criminals planning attacks on Kaduna, Kano, Abuja, Lagos airports -FAAN

CRIMINAL elements are planning attacks on Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, Lagos and other airports in the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has stated.

In a memo written by FAAN Deputy General Manager of Administration and Logistics S.M. Mamman, and addressed to airport chiefs of security, the agency requested that airports authorities put in place countermeasures to avert and curtail the attacks.

“I am directed to convey an alert from the Ministry of Aviation regarding security threats by criminal elements against Airports in Nigeria and to request for the immediate enumeration of necessary countermeasures for the protection of Airports/Facilities under your purview,” the memo read.

“Specifically, the Airports top on the list for which criminals are considering carrying out attacks include those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos amongst others. However, all airports are hereby alerted and requested to operate at a heightened threat level.”

The memo also directed airport authorities to submit a list of existing and additional countermeasures to address the threats, along with their cost implications, where applicable.

They have also been directed to urgently convene an emergency meeting of airport security committees “to review the status of airport security, jointly recommend appropriate measures and share responsibility for effective implementation.”