Ekiti pays N7.4m to victims of police brutality, compensates farmers for airport land

Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi has presented a cheque for N7.4 million to victims of police brutality recommended for compensation by the judicial panel of inquiry in the state.

The governor apologised to the victims for any brutality or damage suffered, saying that he hoped the compensation would help them rebuild their lives.

“I hereby apologise to the victims of human rights violations in Ekiti for the hurt and damage they had suffered emotionally and psychologically. These monetary compensations would help to alleviate your feelings and what you have suffered. Please accept my very best wishes as you continue the process of rebuilding your lives.”

Fayemi promised that his government would carry out law reforms, policy change and institutional strengthening to fight crime in Ekiti and ensure justice for all.

He also stated that his government was working to ensure that offenders were also brought to book while compensation was given to victims of brutality.

“In most cases, we pay attention to the offenders while not trying to remedy the emotional and psychological damage done to the victims. The House of Assembly has begun work on Ekiti criminal code with the task of ensuring that victims of crime are put side by side with the offenders and get compensations while the offenders got punishment.”

The chairman of the panel of inquiry Justice Cornelius Akintayo(rtd) applauded Fayemi for approving the compensations to the petitioners, saying it would boost people’s confidence in the government.

“We thank the government for not waiting until we round off before starting paying compensations. This will instill confidence and trust in governance. If we recommend and there was no political will to implement, then nothing has happened,” he said.

Also, about 700 farmers, whose pieces of land were acquired for the construction of the airport project, got over N500 million.

While presenting cheques to farmers and owners of 4,017 hectares of land acquired for the airport, Fayemi said the money would be distributed to farmers from Afao, Ago Aduloju, Araromi Obo, Ijan, Igbogun, Ogbese and others, to alleviate whatever they had suffered through the process of construction.

“The construction of the airport will in the long run create jobs, drive investments, and our crops will be better marketed locally and international when operational.

“We have been able to surmount all initial problems and we have settled all issues with those whose farms were acquired in the construction. Ekiti is purely agrarian, and this airport will help us maximise our gains in this sector,” the governor said.