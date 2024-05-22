Cross River lawmakers remove Speaker over alleged misappropriation

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Cross River Speaker Elvert Ayambem
Cross River Speaker Elvert Ayambem
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

SPEAKER of the Cross River State House of Assembly Elvert Anyambem has been removed from office by two-thirds of the Assembly members.

This occurred during plenary on Wednesday, May 22, when the aggrieved members passed a vote of no-confidence on the Speaker, alleging several infractions, including gross financial misconduct and noncompliance with the Cross River State Legislature Funds Management Laws of 2021.

In the removal notice seen by The ICIR, Anyambem was accused of misappropriating N48 million originally intended for payment of electricity bills for the House of Assembly Complex and Quarters.

He was also accused of embezzling over N19 million from local government deductions and N404 million generated by the State’s Inland Revenue Service (IRS) for oversight functions by the House.

The legislators further alleged that Anyambem was incompetent, conducted plenary proceedings wrongly and failed to convene leadership meetings.

“Leadership meeting held only once in 11 months since the inception of the House,” the legislators noted.


     

     

    Less than a year ago, the Cross River House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence on Anyambem after he was expelled by the University of Calabar, where he had been studying Economics.

    According to a report, Deputy Speaker of the House Sylvester Agabi moved the motion for a vote of confidence on behalf of other legislators.

    He said that certain successes recorded by the House within a month of its inauguration were a result of Anyambem’s leadership, and described him as the people’s Speaker.

    Despite the encomium showered on him last year, Anyambem has now been removed from his position in a decision backed by a majority of the House of Assembly members.

    Advertisements
    Advert Bracken

    Read Also:

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.