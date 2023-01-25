Cultural Survival seeks proposals for Indigenous Community Media Fund

CULTURAL Survival is accepting applications for the Indigenous Community Media Fund which provides opportunities for Indigenous community radio stations and media outlets to strengthen their broadcast infrastructure and systems while providing training opportunities for their journalists through a participatory and dynamic grants program.

Indigenous community radio stations and other community media outlets and groups may apply for a grant of up to $6,000.

Radio network proposals presented by three or more Indigenous radio stations can apply for funding up to $12,000

All countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa, Canada and the United States; India, Philippines, Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Malaysia are eligible to apply.

The initiative enhances community efforts to establish and ensure the sustainability of Indigenous community-controlled media.

The organiser says past projects that were funded included improvements to internal organisation infrastructure, capacity building, systematization of radio and other community media management experiences, advocacy in national legislation and policies to advocate for access to Indigenous community media, and other innovative strategies that increase political and community impact.

The initiative will highly value the participation and inclusion of women, other genders, and youth as a funding priority for the projects.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.