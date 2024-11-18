Culture minister, Obi, celebrate Chidinma’s Miss Universe feat

THE minister of art, culture, tourism, and the creative economy, Hannatu Musawa, and former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have lauded Nigerian beauty queen Chidinma Adetshina for her feat as the first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe competition.

Adetshina, who emerged as the highest-ranked African contestant, was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

In a statement on Monday, November 18, Musawa commended Adetshina for her perseverance and exceptional representation of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

“Chidinma’s achievement is a shining example of the creative and innovative spirit that defines our nation, as she was focused and never gave up in her days of trial. We are proud to celebrate her success and tenacity and recognise her impact on the global stage.

“Her commitment to empowering women and girls through education and advocacy aligns with our ministry’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive creative economy,” she said.

Musawa also highlighted how Adetshina’s cultural performance at the event promoted tourism, cultural exchange, and international cooperation, describing her as a shining star and Nigeria’s pride.

“Chidinma is a shining star and Nigeria’s pride. Nigerians are proud to celebrate her success and recognise the impact that she has made on the global stage.”

She added, “We reaffirm our commitment to supporting and empowering creative talents, particularly women, to excel in their chosen fields.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, in his congratulatory message on X, on Monday, praised Adetshina’s resilience, while also describing her journey as a testament to perseverance and dedication.

“I followed with keen attention, the journey of our Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, and her rise to stardom. I can only describe her journey as a demonstration of resilience, perseverance, and dedication.

“Through her struggles and the very challenging times, she held on to faith, hope, and her determination to rise to the top. And today, she has emerged victorious,” Obi wrote.

He acknowledged the challenges Adetshina faced on her path to success and hailed her as a symbol of hope for Nigerian youth.

“I sincerely congratulate her for believing in herself and our nation. And to all those who contributed to her success today, your hard work has indeed paid off.

“In these very challenging times in our nation, she stands as a symbol of hope, especially to our youths facing different kinds of challenges, in their journey to greatness – Never give up, no matter how hard the journey, success lies ahead,” he added.

On Sunday, November 17, Adetshina finished as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe Competition held in Mexico.

The grand finale of the 2024 edition of the beauty pageant was held in Mexico City in the early hours of Sunday, November 17.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, who represented Denmark, clinched the Miss Universe crown, securing Denmark’s first-ever win at the competition.

Alongside Denmark and Nigeria, other contestants that made it to the Top 12 finalists were Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Canada and Peru with Nigeria being the only country from the African continent.

The ICIR reported that despite participating in the pageant for 37 years, Nigeria has neither won the Miss Universe title nor emerged as a runner-up.

However, the country has succeeded in some categories including a top 10 finish in 2001, winner of the Miss Congeniality award in 2014, top 20 finish in 2019, and best national costume in 2021.

Adetshina’s victory is significant for Nigeria as she first made history as the first Nigerian to make it to the top 5 at the Miss Universe pageant and then emerging first runner-up.

The ICIR reported how Adetshina, a South African model with a Nigerian father, faced xenophobic attacks and abuse while competing in the Miss South Africa pageant earlier this year.

The backlash intensified after she advanced to the top 16 in the 2024 edition of the pageant, leading to her withdrawal.

Following her withdrawal, Adetshina was invited by the Silverbird Group to participate in the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. She accepted the invitation, competed, and ultimately won the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 before proceeding to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe competition.