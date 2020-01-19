Dan Fodio student, OAU, Unilag win cash prizes, grants at 2019 annual ICIR Award for campus journalists

Advertisement

THREE student journalists emerged winners at the maiden edition of the annual International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) Award, an imitative to foster the growth of investigative reporting in Nigeria.

Ibrahim Adeyemi from the Usman Dan Fodio University, Alfred Olufemi from Obafemi Awolowo University, Solomon Oladipupo, a student of the University of Lagos, emerged in the first, second and third position respectively at the award presentation held on Saturday at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state.

A cash prize of N120,000, 80,000, 50,000 and grant for investigation was awarded to the three winners respectively.

Adejumo Kabir came 4th position while Abiodun Jamiu, also a student from the Usman Dan Fodio University took the 5th position in the contest.

A former online editor for the Nation newspaper, Lekan Otufodunrin and The ICIR were judges for the 2019 edition of the award.

Kunle Adebajo, an investigative reporter who represented The ICIR at the award presentation noted the pivotal role of investigative reporting in the society.

Adebajo said The ICIR has a keen interest in developing skills for journalists as early as possible hence the introduction of the competition.

However, he noted the poor culture of investigative journalism at the University of Ibadan, his alma mater, considering that only one entry was shortlisted for the Union of Campus Journalists’ award for best investigative report.

President of the Union of Campus Journalist, Martins Isaac commended the Executive Director of The ICIR, Dayo Aiyetan for introducing the The ICIR annual award, aimed at developing investigative skills for student journalists and deepening culture of robust campus journalistm.

Martins congratulated all participants in the competition for their industry, saying Investigative reporting demands commitment of time and resources.