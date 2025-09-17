Dangote exports petrol to US amid redundancy of Nigerian refineries

NIGERIA’s multi-billion-dollar Dangote Petroleum Refinery is reinforcing its global investment outreach, with the successful export of petrol to the United States.

The milestone coincides with Nigeria’s recent emergence as Africa’s leader in trade surplus, recording a positive balance of $8.4 billion in the first six months of 2025.

According to Reuters, energy giant Shell has purchased a cargo of petrol produced by the Lagos-based refinery, marking the second US-bound shipment within weeks.

The first cargo, handled by global trader Vitol and North American distributor Sunoco, arrived earlier this month at the New York Harbour. A third vessel is already en route, underscoring the refinery’s rapid emergence as a new player in international fuel markets.

The developments come as Dangote Group’s President, Aliko Dangote, consolidates its retail foothold across the downstream petroleum market in Nigeria with 4,000 CNG Trucks implementing direct supply to filling stations, banks and select factories.

This market expansion also came at a time when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) continues to waste resources on obsolete facilities that have failed to work.

The US breakthrough began on August 26, when about 300,000 barrels of petrol departed Nigeria aboard the tanker Gemini Pearl.

The cargo was sold by Mocoh Oil, a Swiss-based trading firm working with Dangote on exports, to Vitol, which later resold it to Sunoco. The shipment was discharged at Sunoco’s Linden facility in New Jersey on September 12.

A few days later, Glencore sold a second Dangote cargo to Shell. The vessel MH Daisen, carrying the consignment, is expected to arrive at New York Harbour by September 19.

Meanwhile, a third tanker, Seaexplorer, is scheduled to deliver another Vitol-purchased cargo to the same region by September 22.

Though cargo destinations often change based on market conditions, analysts say Dangote’s successful penetration into one of the world’s toughest markets proves the refinery’s ability to meet stringent US fuel standards.

The ICIR reports that Dangote Petrol has the qualities of the Euro V standard, which has a maximum sulphur content limit of 10 parts per million (ppm) compared to Euro 2, which has up to 50x more sulphur content(maximum of 500 ppm).

Analysts believe that the petrol standard would have given him an edge in the European and American markets, as Dangote Refinery has already disrupted the global petroleum market.

For a plant that began operations in 2024 after years of delays, the feat is being hailed as a dramatic shift in global fuel flows.

S&P Global, an energy analytics firm, said the refinery’s exports beyond Africa marked a “new milestone” for Nigerian refining capacity.

While Dangote’s refined petrol is sailing across the Atlantic, Nigerian fuel marketers continue to rely heavily on imports.

This paradox has sparked fresh concerns about the country’s fuel supply chain. Nigeria, Africa’s top crude exporter, has for decades depended on imported refined products while selling crude abroad.

Dangote’s Refinery was meant to reverse this trend, but entrenched interests in the fuel import business remain reluctant to shift.

Aliko Dangote insists his vision is to make Nigeria and Africa energy-independent, turning the continent into a net exporter of petroleum products. However, local petroleum traders accuse him of trying to monopolise the downstream sector, arguing that fuel importation must continue to ensure competition.

Beyond global exports, Dangote has been vocal about Nigeria’s moribund state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna. He maintains that these facilities, run by the NNPCL, are outdated and structurally incapable of meeting the demands of a market dominated by petrol consumption.

“NNPC’s refineries can never compete because this market is a gasoline market. From every barrel, my refinery gets 54 per cent gasoline, while NNPC can barely achieve 18 per cent. The rest is low-value fuel oil that nobody needs today. The more they operate, the more money they lose,” Dangote said in a recent briefing.

He further warned that unless Nigeria created a business environment where investors could profit, no new private refinery project would emerge. “If we don’t make money, nobody will come into this business. And then you end up with only one supplier because NNPC’s refineries can never, ever compete,” he cautioned.