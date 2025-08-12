Dangote reduces fuel price to N820/litre

DANGOTE Petroleum Refinery said it has reduced the ex-depot price of petrol product to N820 per litre.

The company’s group chief branding and communications officer, Anthony Chiejina, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, August 12.

He said the new price adjustment takes effect immediately.

The cut in the ex-depot price, also known as the gantry price, represents a N30 reduction from N850 per litre.

According to Chiejina, Dangote Refinery’s move reflects the company’s commitment to national development and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, by N30.00, from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025.

“As part of our unwavering commitment to national development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery assures the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products,” Chiejina said.

He noted that the refinery would begin deploying 4,000 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution nationwide from August 15.

“In line with our dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025,” Chiejina added.

The Dangote Refinery ex-depot prices reduction comes barely a week The ICIR reported that the pump price of petrol was nearing N1,000 per litre as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) stations and other filling station outlets across the country raised their prices.

The fluctuations in pump prices among retail outlets range from N900 to N1,000 per litre.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

On Monday, August 4, the NNPCL sold N950+/litre in most of its retail outlets in Abuja, dropping its price barely 48 hours later to N900 per litre.

In Lagos, the state-owned oil company dropped its pump price to N875 per litre.

The recent pump price hike was also implemented by filling stations across Lagos and Ogun states.

The upward and downward movement of crude oil prices in the international market are key factors affecting the price of crude oil, The ICIR can report.