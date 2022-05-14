33.7 C
Deborah: Kaduna bans religious protest

Niyi OYEDEJI
Nasir El-rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai
THE Kaduna State government has placed a ban on protests related to religious activity throughout the State with immediate effect.

The government in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, said it is taking the decision with security agencies under the umbrella of the Kaduna State Security Council to ensure law and orderliness in the state.

This prohibition becomes imperative in view of moves by some unpatriotic elements to organise series of for-and-against protests related to a security development in one of the Northern Nigerian States.

Aruwan said the Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has been briefed of the development and has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the ban in the State.

“The Governor also charged religious leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers throughout the State to complement the efforts of government and security agencies towards the maintenance of peace and stability.”

Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the State, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned. Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.

Aruwan, however, urged the citizens of the state to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, adding that they can report any security concern to the government via Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999.

