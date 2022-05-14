Deborah: Sokoto govt declares curfew as youths destroy property

— 1 min read

The Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has declared a twenty-four-hour curfew in the state.

This is in reaction to the protest that degenerated into rioting. Earlier today multiple youths took to the street to express their displeasure over the arrest of the suspected killers of Deborah.

The statement states that the curfew is meant to curb the further spread of violence.

Part of the statement read: Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

The Governor further appealed to the people of the state to adhere to the law.

He said “I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe these measures, with a view of the reestablishment of peace, law and order in the state”

He further stated that it’s in the interest of people to restrain themselves from the breakdown of law and order.

The ICIR had earlier reported that Sokoto youths have launched protests and shut down major roads in the state, including the Sultan’s palace.