Defence minister, NSA Ribadu join Tinubu on UK trip hours after Borno explosions

NIGERIA’S Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, were among top security officials who travelled out of the country with President Bola Tinubu for a state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, March 17.

They jetted out of the country despite the recent attacks on communities and military bases across several parts of Nigeria.

Tinubu departed Abuja, accompanied by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for the high-level visit at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Nigerian leader was scheduled to be hosted at Windsor Castle, marking the first state visit by a Nigerian president to the United Kingdom in 37 years.

In a viral video, the Defence Minister was seen among many other delegates, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwolu, Finance Minister Wale Edun, welcoming the president into the United Kingdom.

Musa and Ribadu were among the delegates listed to accompany Tinubu by the Presidency.

The presence of Ribadu, who coordinates Nigeria’s security and intelligence framework, and Musa, who oversees the country’s military operations, has drawn outrage given the worsening security situation at home, especially the triple attacks in Borno State, which killed 23 people and wounded 108 others.

Purpose of visit

The Presidency said the visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, with key discussions expected around trade, investment, defence cooperation, immigration, and cultural exchange.

During the visit, Tinubu is expected to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street. The meeting is projected to culminate in the signing of several agreements, including a £746 million financing deal between UK Export Finance and Nigerian authorities to support the rehabilitation of the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port.

Rising insecurity at home

The trip came at a time when Nigeria is facing renewed security challenges across multiple regions, especially the North-East. In the North-East, particularly in Borno State, insurgent groups have intensified attacks on both military formations and civilian communities.

Recent reports indicate that several military bases have come under coordinated assaults, leading to casualties among security personnel and the loss of ammunition. Civilian communities have also been targeted, with abductions and killings reported in different parts of the region.

Beyond the North-East, states in the North-West and North-Central have also continued to grapple with banditry, mass kidnappings, and communal violence. Incidents of attacks have also been recorded in parts of the South-West.

Growing concerns over leadership priorities

The absence of key security officials, including the national Security Adviser and defence minister, has triggered concerns among citizens, who questioned the timing of the trip and the priorities given to lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Nigerians argued that the presence of top security decision-makers is crucial at a time when the country is battling coordinated threats from insurgents and armed groups.

While Tinubu condemned recent attacks and directed security agencies to intensify operations, Nigerians argue that the continued escalation of violence shows deeper challenges within the country’s security architecture.

A Twitter X, Seun Awogbenle wrote “The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa has no business in the UK at this time; he should be leading a delegation of the service chiefs to Maiduguri immediately. I have been remotely involved in the activities on the state visit and the key issues that have dominated the conversations are on trade, business and investment. Unlike the visit to Turkey, the UK is not offering Nigeria any material support in defence and intelligence. So, at best, he could have had someone else stand in for him on this trip. He has more serious demands on the home front.

“The minister of defence came in with the ovation from all Nigerians and to whom much is given, much is expected. Nigerians want to see tangible improvements in the security situation.”

Another user, Atikun Sokoto, expressed a similar concern, stating that “It’s a shame to see the Minister of Defence Christoper Musa among the shameless leaders who went to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London after all these tragic incidents that happened in Maiduguri, other disclosed and undisclosed locations within Arewa. Such a shame from a man who many of us celebrate when his name was sent to Senate for screening as the one that will succeed Badaru after he was forced to retire.”