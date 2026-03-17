23 killed, 108 injured in Maiduguri triple explosions

AT least 23 people have been confirmed dead following multiple explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The Borno State Police Command, in a statement on Tuesday, March 17, said 108 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the attacks, which were carried out by suspected suicide bombers.

According to the police, the explosions occurred at about 7:24 p.m. at three locations — Monday Market, the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Post Office Flyover area.

The ICIR reported that the explosion occurred in no fewer than two locations, with residents expressing concern over the attack.

Reacting further on the attack, the police PRO said “preliminary investigation reveals that the incidents were carried out by suspected suicide bombers. Regrettably, a total of twenty three (23) persons lost their lives, while one hundred and eight (108) others sustained varying degrees of injuries

“Following the incidents, a combined team of Police Tactical Units, the Military, and other Joint Security Operatives were swiftly deployed to the affected areas. The scenes were immediately secured, cordoned off, and subjected to thorough sweep operations by Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit Base 13 Maiduguri to rule out the presence of any additional threats,”

The statement noted that emergency responders, including the National Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency, evacuated the injured to medical facilities where they are receiving treatment.

The police said normalcy had been restored in the affected areas, with heightened security presence across Maiduguri and its environs to prevent further incidents.

Although no terrorist group has taken responsibility of the attacks, the police said investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

Zulum calls for calm

Meanwhile, the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has called for calm following the tragedy.

In a statement shortly after the incident, the governor condemned the attacks, describing them as “utterly condemnable, barbaric and inhumane”.

He said targeting civilians and places of worship was unacceptable, particularly at a time when Muslim faithful are engaged in acts of devotion.

Zulum extended condolences to families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He also urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, calling on communities to strengthen security awareness in mosques, churches, markets and other public gatherings.

The governor added that security agencies had launched investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible, assuring residents that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Explosion adds to growing attacks in North-East

The latest explosions come amid a renewed wave of attacks by insurgent groups in Borno State and the wider North-East.

In recent weeks, fighters linked to Boko Haram and its splinter faction, Islamic State West Africa Province, have intensified assaults on military formations and communities across the region.

The attacks have targeted army bases, checkpoints and remote settlements, raising fresh concerns about the security situation in the state

Earlier this month, insurgents reportedly carried out coordinated raids on several military bases in the North-East, killing dozens of soldiers and carting away weapons and military hardware after briefly overrunning some bases.