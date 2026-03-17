Borno attacks: Tinubu more obsessed with crushing opposition than tackling insecurity – Atiku

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the resurgence of terrorist attacks in Borno State, accusing his administration of prioritising politics over national security.

Abubakar said the worsening violence, including the return of suicide bombings, raised serious concerns about the government’s ability to protect citizens and maintain public confidence.

He particularly lambasted Tinubu for choosing to embark on a trip from Abuja to the United Kingdom hours after the attacks instead of heading for Maiduguri or remaining in the nation’s capital to console the bereaved and direct the armed forces to hunt down the attackers.

The Adamawa-born politician and Peoples’ Democratic Party candidate in the 2023 poll argued that while the president is abroad, residents are picking up human parts that litter the streets in Borno.

He further lampooned the president for issuing a press release instead of showing physical presence to commiserate with the people.

“A mother in Maiduguri is not asking for press releases. She is asking why her child was blown apart in a place the government claimed was ‘liberated’. Our soldiers are dying with outdated equipment while the president is on a state visit to Britain, while body parts are being gathered in Borno. We urge His Majesty the King, to know that his guest left behind fresh graves and weeping widows to come and smile for the cameras.

According to him, Tinubu would not campaign for 2027 on the graves of the people he failed to protect.

He also expressed sadness over the recent attacks in Borno State, noting that the resurgence of suicide bombings had revived painful memories of the Boko Haram insurgency at its peak around the 2014 Boko Haram insurgency peak.

“I am very sad at the latest terrorist attacks in Borno State and the resurfacing of suicide bombing that were hitherto defeated,” he noted.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of Nigerian troops engaged in counterinsurgency operations but stressed the need for a comprehensive review of current security strategies.

Abubakar also criticised what he described as the government’s reliance on strong rhetoric, emphasising that Nigerians are more interested in tangible results than official condemnations of attacks.

The African Democratic Congress chieftain said dismissing concerns about insecurity as politically motivated is counterproductive, arguing further that terrorism affects all citizens regardless of political affiliation.

He urged the Tinubu administration to refocus its priorities on addressing the security challenges facing the country and restoring public trust.

THE ICIR reported that Tinubu departed Abuja on Tuesday for a state visit to the United Kingdom at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The President, accompanied by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, will be hosted at Windsor Castle from March 18 to 19.

This organisation also reported that while Borno State writhes in pain from a deadly triple explosions that killed 23 people and injured over 100 in Maiduguri on Monday, the Vice President, Kasim Shettima, also jetted to Anambra State for Charles Soludo’s second time inauguration.

Shettima is a former governor of Borno State.

The coordinated attacks, confirmed by the Borno State Police Command, occurred at the Monday Market, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital gate, and the Post Office Flyover.

Police said no fewer than 108 persons also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the suspected suicide bombings.

Tuesday’s attacks are the latest on a state that has battled insurgency the early years of this century.