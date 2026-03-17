Borno attacks: Tinubu flies to UK, Shettima jets to Anambra for Soludo’s inauguration

WHILE Borno State writhes in pain from a deadly triple explosion that killed 23 people and injured over 100 in Maiduguri on Monday, President Bola Tinubu departed Nigeria hours after the tragedy for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

His vice, Kasim Shettima, also jetted to Anambra State for Charles Soludo’s second time inauguration.

Shettima is a former governor of Borno State.

The ICIR reported that the coordinated attacks, confirmed by the Borno State Police Command, occurred at the Monday Market, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital gate, and the Post Office Flyover.

Police said no fewer than 108 persons also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the suspected suicide bombings.

However, despite the unfolding security situation, Tinubu left Abuja alongside the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for what the presidency described as a historic state visit to the United Kingdom.

During the visit, Tinubu is scheduled to be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, marking the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years.

Tinubu was airborne as flames were still smoldering in the streets of Maiduguri.

The ICIR report that this is consistent with the president’s long-standing pattern of neglecting disaster sites and rarely visits families of victims but often delegating such responsibilities to his vice or other functionaries.

For instance, in November 2025, Tinubu asked the Vice President to visit Kebbi State to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the mass kidnapping of Maga schoolgirls of their freedom.

On December 26, 2025, Shettima visited survivors of a bomb explosion at Gamboru Market while receiving treatment at the Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre. The vice president conveyed the sympathy of Tinubu to the victims.

Similarly, on February 15, 2026, Tinubu directed Shettima to lead a federal government delegation to Kano State to express “sympathy and support” for victims of the Singa Market fire disaster.

Earlier in that month, Shetimma had also led delegations to Kwara State where around 100 people were killed and about 176 kidnapped in a single attack.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Tinubu condemned the Borno attacks, describing them as “desperate acts” by terrorist elements.

He expressed condolences to victims and directed security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation, while also ordering emergency support for the injured.

Shettima in Anambra

In the same vein, Shettima is in Anambra State to attend the second-term inauguration of Governor Charles Soludo.

A video shared by Anambra State New Media confirmed that Shettma had landed at the airport.

Nigerians express dissatisfaction

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have argued that this practice, particularly from the president, reflects a detachment from the human toll of crises.

They also questioned whether political optics and international trips take precedence over the lives of Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, a journalist with the Arise Television, Oseni Rufai, in a series of posts questioned the president’s decision to travel hours after the explosions, stating that “Why go on state visit when there was a major bombing back home.”

He also wrote “If kier Starmer had a multiple bombing in his country a day before a state visit to Nigeria, do you think he will go ahead with such.”

Another social user, Rinu Oduala wrote “While Nigerians died from suicide bombings overnight in Borno, Shettima’s home state, the vice president arrives South-East this morning to celebrate an inauguration.”

Similarly, @kaingissa condemned Shettima’s visit to Anambra, noting that “Nigeria is a mess. Upon all the catastrophe that took place in Vice President Shettima’s home state last night, instead of going to hold his people together, he proceeded to the East to merry in the name of a second term for someone that has already been sworn in before.