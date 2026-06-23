Troops rescue 47 from ISWAP enclave in Borno

TROOPS of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have rescued 47 persons, mostly women and children, from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclave in Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Military Information Officer of OPHK, Mohammed Goni, a captain, on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Goni said the victims were rescued following sustained offensive operations by troops against ISWAP strongholds in the Lake Chad region.

He said the rescue was made possible through aggressive ground and air assaults that forced the terrorists to abandon their positions, creating an opportunity for the captives to escape from prolonged detention.

The military spokesman added that the rescued persons were receiving medical attention at a secured location, while arrangements are being made to provide them with the necessary humanitarian assistance.

He said relevant agencies are collaborating with the military to facilitate the victims’ rehabilitation and eventual reintegration into society.

Goni noted that the latest rescue underscored the commitment of Operation Hadin Kai to protecting civilians while sustaining efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities in the North-East.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the Theatre Command to intensify offensive operations aimed at dismantling remaining ISWAP networks and restoring lasting peace and normalcy across the region.

The ICIR reports that Kangarwa has long been one of the areas affected by insurgent activities around the Lake Chad Basin. The region has served as a stronghold for ISWAP and other terrorist groups due to its difficult terrain and proximity to several islands and waterways that have historically provided cover for fighters.

Over the years, thousands of residents of communities in Kukawa, Marte, Abadam and other parts of northern Borno have been displaced by insurgent attacks, while many women and children have been abducted during raids on villages and farming settlements.

The latest rescue came amid intensified military operations by Operation Hadin Kai across the Lake Chad region.

Earlier in June, the military announced the rescue of 360 women and children from terrorist enclaves in the North-East, as security forces stepped up efforts to dismantle remaining insurgent networks.

However, despite these gains, ISWAP continues to stage attacks on communities and security formations in parts of Borno State, underscoring the persistent security challenges facing the region two decades after insurgency began in Nigeria.