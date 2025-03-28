Delta withdraws query issued to nursing student over viral video rejecting Remi Tinubu

THE Delta State Government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a query issued to a student of the School of Nursing Sciences, Osato Edobor, following her involvement in a viral social media video during the recent visit of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to the state.

A statement on Friday, March 28, by the state Commissioner for Health, Joseph Onojaeme, confirmed the directive, emphasising the government’s commitment to protecting students’ rights and fostering a conducive environment in educational institutions.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, has directed the immediate withdrawal of the query issued to nursing student Osato Edobor by the Provost of the School of Nursing Sciences, Agbor,” the ministry said in the notice.

The ICIR reported how Nigerians expressed outrage after the state-owned College of Nursing Sciences queried Edobor for recording and posting a video during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state.

The query, dated March 27, accused the student of engaging in an “unauthorised online publication” by filming and posting an unofficial response to a song during the First Lady’s arrival at an event in Asaba, the state capital.

“It has come to the notice of the school authority that you, student nurse Osato Edobor on the 25th of March, 2025 during official visit of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON at Dome Event Center, Asaba for the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme and distribution of 10.000 professional kits (crocs and scrubs) to midwives in each geopolitical zone of Nigeria South South zone, was found to be engaged in malicious act of recording/singing and posting unofficial response to song during the arrival of the First Lady (found on your Tittok Page).

“This is a punishable offence as enshrined in the student handbook under standardised disciplinary action for some punishable offences No. 8, Page 21,” the memo, signed by the institution’s provost, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, read.

Also, addressing the matter in a video message, the state commissioner for health reassured the public that the government had no intention of victimising any student over the incident.

“On the trending letter of query issued to the student of the School of Nursing, Agbor, I’ve instructed the provost to withdraw the letter. We don’t want to victimise any of the students,” he said.

The commissioner added that he had personally reached out to the affected student to notify her of the decision to withdraw the matter.