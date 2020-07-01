Delta State Governor, Okowa, wife test positive for COVID-19

IFEANYI OKOWA, Governor of Delta State and his wife, Dame Okowa have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Okowa disclosed this on Wednesday on his personal Twitter handle.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter,” the Governor wrote.

My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter. pic.twitter.com/NzBWB96Q91 — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 1, 2020

This came, less than 24 hours after Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, declared that he tested positive to the virus.

COVID-19 has since infected 25,694 people in Nigeria with 509 deaths according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC).

With Okowa’s status, five Nigerian governors have been infected with the virus including Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

All of them, except for the two new cases have been treated and recovered from the virus.