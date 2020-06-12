Democracy day: Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to remain united

FEMI Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has urged Nigerians to remain united in the face of daunting challenges in the country while also congratulating everyone for marking this year’s Democracy Day.

Gbajabiamila also called for fervent prayers for the country to overcome the myriad of security challenges in parts of Nigeria.

In a statement by Lanre Lasisi, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the Speaker said he believes Nigeria has learnt a lot in the last 21 years of uninterrupted democracy.

He said since 1999, Nigeria has come a long way in democratic practice, noting that the country’s system is growing by the day.

Gbajabiamila expressed satisfaction that June 12 has now become Nigeria’s Democracy Day, courtesy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.