Despite COVID-19, we’ve been able to avert food crisis – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has been able to avert a food crisis in the country despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, the President stated this while speaking during the National Food Security Council meeting held at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the level of preparedness of nations to shocks of food security, explaining that the Federal Government’s wisdom in promoting self-sufficiency over the years helped significantly in averting a food crisis.

The President added that there was need for more effort to increase food production and self-sufficiency, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to promote policies that favour investments in the agricultural sector.

“The coronavirus pandemic has illustrated more than any event in recent history how countries must strive harder to protect food systems. It has also exposed the limits of dependency on other countries,” Buhari said.

“In the last five years we have recorded notable achievements. Despite the decline in GDP by 6.1 per cent in Q2 of 2020 as a direct result of coronavirus, the agricultural sector continued to grow because of government targeted policies.’’

While commending Nigerian farmers for contributing to the stability in food security, Buhari said this year’s favourable rainy seasons should serve as encouragement to take up farming as a vocation.

“I am pleased to note that most Nigerians are taking advantage of the opportunities in the agriculture and agric-business sector. I want to assure you that this government will continue to support these initiatives and many more to come.’’

The President also said efforts would be channeled to innovative ways of farming that will guarantee maximum output,” he said.

“To protect agricultural investments and boost confidence to our farmers we have deployed thousands of agro-rangers and integrated rural communities to the formal economy by extending access to credit and inputs to rural farmers and building feeder roads.”

“We have invested in building our strategic grain reserves in recent years which we recently released significant quantities to cushion the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to vulnerable households and industries.”

President Buhari sympathised with farmers and families that lost loved ones to recent floods in the country, assuring that the government would support those that were affected.