Details of Nigerian President, VP, governors, ministers, aides salaries

IN a recent interview, the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Muhammed Shehu, said political officeholders in Nigeria were not earning outrageous salaries as widely believed.

He said there had been no increment in salaries of political office holders since 2007 and emphasised that some civil servants earned more than ministers and legislators in the country.

He said, “From 2008 till date, there had not been any single review. I want to disabuse the minds of Nigerians. It is not true that people are getting jumbo salaries. The monthly salary of the President is less than N1.5 million; that of a minister is not even up to one million naira. I know of an average CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria) worker who is not even a director, who earns more than a minister.”

Over time, several controversies have greeted the remuneration of elected or appointed political office holders, with many Nigerians calling for a reduction in the cost of governance.

In the 2023 fiscal budget, N2.9 trillion was appropriated for salaries and wages. It was the second-highest amount allocated on expenditures in the budget. Compared to the 2022 budget, salaries and wages gulped N2.51 trillion – the highest allocation on expenditure breakdown.

In June 2023, the commission suggested that the president approve the salary review, increasing it by 114 per cent. According to The ICIR findings, it was not approved.

The ICIR has analyzed, in several reports, the remuneration packages of senators, ministers and states’ special advisers appointed and how the salaries, if reinvested, could meet some of the country’s critical needs.

For instance, The ICIR observed that five newly elected governors and two re-elected governors created positions to accommodate more people into the government. This appointment would cost millions in payment of salaries.

Also, The ICIR reported how the appointment of 46 ministers – a record in the country – by President Bola Tinubu would cost N29.91 million monthly to pay the basic salaries of these ministers.

This organisation also reported a N110 billion palliative and N218 million holiday allowance for lawmakers and how the funds could improve some sectors of the economy.

Below are the leaders’ monthly and annual earnings, according to RMAFC‘s data.

These earnings, however, exclude allowances and loans, which are additional entitlements that come with holding such positions. These allowances are either based on applications, paid annually or after successfully completing their tenure.

These allowances include accommodations, furniture estacodes, medical, severance gratuity, leave and motor vehicle loans. Also, as reviewed by former president Muhammadu Buhari, a minister is entitled to receive a duty tour allowance (travelling allowance).