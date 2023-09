THE 32nd edition of the yearly Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) is accepting entries.

DAME is a yearly humanistic programme intended to promote media accountability.

There are 25 categories to submit entries: underreporting, commentary, documentary-drama, aesthetics, and overall awards.

Entries must have been published in 2022. Nigerian journalists are eligible to compete for the award.

The deadline is September 20, 2023. Interested journalists can apply here